Baker Signs Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) has signed into law a voting rights bill designed to ensure that mail-in ballots and early voting become permanent fixtures in future Massachusetts elections.

The new law signed Wednesday had passed the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate by wide margins. It would also increase ballot access for voters with disabilities and service members overseas and make sure eligible voters who are incarcerated can request a mail-in ballot.

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says preparations are underway to ensure that the changes will be in effect for the September 6 state primary elections.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press