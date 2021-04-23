Baker: State On-Track to Vaccinate All Residents by Mid-Summer

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker said that with current vaccination rates, the state is on-track to have every resident vaccinated by mid-summer.

“We’ve made a lot of progress to get our population vaccinated. I think most people know that this is a big part of getting back to normal. We’ll continue to stay focused on providing access to everyone who wants to get a vaccine,” said Baker

“Even if we don’t see much change in the federal supply, we expect that everyone who wants a vaccine will get one certainly by the end of June.”

Baker said that he still anticipates that federal supply of vaccines to the state will increase in the coming weeks, moving up that June date by a few weeks.

According to Baker, the state ranks first in the nation in both first doses and total doses administered per capita in states with more than 5 million people.

He also said that the regional collaboratives have been vital to the high rate of vaccination, with Berkshire and Barnstable County leading the state in the number of county residents who have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

With more COVID variants being tracked in the state, including the P.1 Brazilian variant, Baker said that the vaccination effort has added urgency but he remains confident in the state’s testing and vaccination infrastructure to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In respect to the Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine recently put on pause by federal authorities, Baker said that the state is expecting more clarity on the shot soon.

The CDC is scheduled to meet and discuss the status of the pause on Friday.