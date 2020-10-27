You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker: Surge in New Virus Cases Driven by People Under 30

October 27, 2020

Governor Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says the recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is being driven in large part by an increase among younger people.

The Republican said Tuesday that 15% of new cases in April were among people under the age of 30 but that 37% of the new confirmed cases are people in that age group.

He urged people to stop holding indoor parties and reminded people that outdoor trick-or-treating on Halloween is much safer than an indoor party.

Baker blamed the closures of indoor ice skating rinks last week after a surge in cases linked to hockey games on parents and coaches who didn’t cooperate with state contact tracers.

