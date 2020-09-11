Baker to Sign Orders Extending Outdoor Dining Season and to Allow Arcades to Open

BOSTON – Restaurant owners who have relied in part on newly created outdoor dining spaces during the pandemic will be able to keep their outdoor tables open a bit longer under an executive order Gov. Charlie Baker said he plans to sign next week.

Baker said he plans on signing an order that will extend municipal permitting required for an extended outdoor dining season and another that will allow indoor or outdoor arcades to resume operations next week.

Arcades were not supposed to be open until the fourth phase of the Governor’s reopening plans.

It comes as the state is doubling the size of the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program that is meant to assist local businesses and create safe public spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $5 million program has been doubled to $10 million.

So far, a total of $7.7 million has been distributed to support 91 projects across the state.

Plymouth recently received$173,000 from the program to create wider crosswalks and buffered bike lanes.

Applications for grants will continue to be accepted through September 22.