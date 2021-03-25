Baker to Sign Sweeping Climate Change Bill

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he plans to sign a sweeping climate change bill, ending months of shuttling the legislation back and forth between lawmakers and the Republican governor.

Asked at the end of an unrelated press conference whether he would sign the bill, Baker just said “yes.”

Massachusetts lawmakers last week sent the bill back to Baker, with the House voting 146-13 in favor of the bill and the Senate voting 39-1 to again approve the legislation.

Baker and lawmakers both support a key goal of the bill — creating a net-zero greenhouse gas emission limit by 2050.