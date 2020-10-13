You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Unveils $171M Plan Aimed at Aiding Tenants, Landlords

October 13, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a new $171 million initiative Monday that he said will help tenants and landlords cope with the fiscal challenges of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The goal of the initiative is to keep tenants in their homes and ease the ongoing expenses of landlords once the state’s pause on evictions and foreclosures expires on Saturday, Baker said in a press release.

Baker said the plan was developed by a team assembled by his administration in coordination with the Massachusetts Trial Court to manage the end of the moratorium.

Housing advocates have pushed for tougher protections.

The bulk of the spending — about $100 million — will go to expand the capacity of the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program to provide relief to renters and landlords struggling because of the pandemic.

Another $49 million will go to rapid rehousing programs for tenants who are evicted and at risk of homelessness.

Other funds will help provide tenants and landlords with legal services during the eviction process and support mediation programs to help tenants and landlords resolve cases outside of court.

