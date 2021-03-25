Baker Unveils Homebound Vaccination Program

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced a modest increase in the shipments of COVID-19 vaccine first doses from the federal government as well as $100 million for the communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

Baker also unveiled a new homebound vaccination program for state residents.

This week, the state received a total of 330,000 first and second doses, including 7,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. A one-time allocation of 40,800 doses of the J&J vaccine as well as 20,000 Pfizer first doses will also be sent by the federal government.

The figures do not include doses sent directly as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program or to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC).

115,120 doses went to health systems and health care providers, excluding community health centers.

Mass vaccination locations received 109,750 doses.

Regional collaboratives and local boards of health received 55,850 doses, community health centers received 28,820 doses and retail pharmacies other than CVS received 10,350 doses.

The remaining 9,800 doses will go to mobile clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable senior housing and homebound residents.

“We’re optimistic the federal government will deliver on bigger shipments of vaccines as we go forward so that we can continue to make progress in making sure that a vaccine is available to everybody who wants one,” said Baker.

Over 1.1 million individuals are fully vaccinated in the state, and over 2 million individuals have received their first dose including a shot of the J&J vaccine, said Baker.

The state also announced a total of $100 million in aid that will be distributed to Chelsea, Everett, Methuen and Randolph, four of the hardest-hit communities by the ongoing pandemic.

Baker said that the four municipalities received disproportionately smaller amounts of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and that this $100 million from the state will support costs related to the pandemic including direct response efforts, addressing economic impacts, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

According to the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Massachusetts is expected to receive approximately $7.9 billion in direct aid through the American Rescue Plan Act.

On March 29, the state will launch a homebound vaccination program to provide vaccinations to individuals who cannot leave their home.

The program will be available to those who have considerable difficulty or require significant support to leave their home for medical appointments, those who require an ambulance or two-person assistance to leave home, or those who are not able to leave home for medical appointments under normal circumstances.

Local boards of health and the Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) will be conducting the program for their community’s residents.

According to Baker, health care providers, Aging Services Access Points, Local Boards of Health, Councils on Aging and other community organizations will connect individuals to the homebound program.

Homebound individuals and their loved ones can also call 1 (833) 983-0485 to determine if they are eligible and schedule an appointment.

The phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

It is available in both English and Spanish, with translation services in over 100 languages.

“To ensure that we can stay on track and beat back the virus, provide vaccines and get back to normal, we continue to urge residents to do your part to stop the spread,” said Baker.

“This includes using the Commonwealth’s free testing sites if you’ve been exposed to COVID or feel sick. It’s important to remember that many of the people who get COVID are asymptomatic and many of the people who transfer COVID to others are asymptomatic.”