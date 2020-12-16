Baker Issues New Holiday Gathering Warning

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced new state safety guidance as the holidays approach amid rising COVID-19 case numbers and the first shipments of vaccines.

Baker said there was a steep rise in cases and hospitalizations after Thanksgiving that the state’s healthcare workers are now facing.

“It’s not a secret that we’re in a second surge here in Massachusetts. And while hope is clearly around the corner, arriving in dry ice in the form of a vaccine, it’s not here yet,” said Baker.

“Getting through this period and now and when the vaccine is more available to people around the Commonwealth requires that we all do things that we know can stop the spread.”

Baker asked residents to celebrate the holidays with only members of their household and refrain from travelling.

For those who must travel, he asked that they comply with Massachusetts travel order requirements.

He also stressed the continued importance of mask wearing, socially distancing and practicing good hand hygiene, even as vaccines are beginning to roll out to front-line workers and high-risk populations.

Pending approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Baker said the state is expecting to receive 180,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for a total of 300,000 doses by the end of December.

About 6,000 first-doses arrived at 4 hospitals this week, with another 53,625 more doses making their way to 17 more hospitals state wide.

According to Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, the first shipment that arrived this week included 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for their hospitals.

“Phase 1 of the vaccine plan is very much underway. Clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers providing direct and COVID-facing care are getting vaccinated first so we can protect our healthcare system,” said Baker.

Hospitals are developing plans to vaccinate their individual workers, said Baker.

He said CVS and Walgreens will also be assisting in providing high-risk, long-term care families, rest homes, and assisted living facilities with vaccinations.

Baker expects vaccinations to begin for high-risk individuals around December 28.