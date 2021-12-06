You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Weighing $4B Spending Bill Sent to Him by Lawmakers

December 6, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker is weighing a $4 billion spending bill shipped to his desk this week by Massachusetts state lawmakers.

The bill directs money from the state’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act and Fiscal Year 2021 surplus funds to help with the state’s ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters of the legislation says it targets investments in communities disproportionately harmed by the pandemic.

Lawmakers said the bill also helps workers and businesses while spending on areas like housing, health care, mental and behavioral health, climate preparedness, education, and workforce development.

