You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ballot Question Backers Can Gather Signatures Electronically

Ballot Question Backers Can Gather Signatures Electronically

May 4, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Activists trying to collect the signatures they need to get their questions on the November ballot in Massachusetts can now gather those signatures electronically.

A judgment by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court this week was agreed to by the four ballot question campaigns and Democratic Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

The agreement avoids a full court hearing on the resolution.

The court found that requiring candidates to go door to door to collect the signatures on paper was unreasonable given the state’s stay-at-home advisory aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 