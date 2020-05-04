Ballot Question Backers Can Gather Signatures Electronically

BOSTON (AP) — Activists trying to collect the signatures they need to get their questions on the November ballot in Massachusetts can now gather those signatures electronically.

A judgment by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court this week was agreed to by the four ballot question campaigns and Democratic Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

The agreement avoids a full court hearing on the resolution.

The court found that requiring candidates to go door to door to collect the signatures on paper was unreasonable given the state’s stay-at-home advisory aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.