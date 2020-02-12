You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ballot Question Would Let Food Stores Sell Beer and Wine in Massachusetts

Ballot Question Would Let Food Stores Sell Beer and Wine in Massachusetts

February 12, 2020

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — A ballot question that would let food stores sell beer and wine is drawing criticism from some researchers and substance abuse coordinators.

They say letting convenience stores sell alcohol could result in more crime in part by making alcohol more available and cheaper.

There would also be no limits on the number of licenses any one company could control.

Supporters of the question include convenience store owners.

They say it’s hard to draw a direct link between crime and the greater availability of beer and wine.

They say the question would require the state alcohol commission to hire more investigators.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 