Ballot Question Would Let Food Stores Sell Beer and Wine in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A ballot question that would let food stores sell beer and wine is drawing criticism from some researchers and substance abuse coordinators.

They say letting convenience stores sell alcohol could result in more crime in part by making alcohol more available and cheaper.

There would also be no limits on the number of licenses any one company could control.

Supporters of the question include convenience store owners.

They say it’s hard to draw a direct link between crime and the greater availability of beer and wine.

They say the question would require the state alcohol commission to hire more investigators.