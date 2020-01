HARWICH PORT–Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS) has announced that Barbara Penn, MD, has been added to its board of directors.

A Wellfleet resident, Penn worked at Massachusetts General Hospital Charlestown HealthCare Center for three decades before joining OCHS for three years and retiring in 2015.

A graduate of the University of Buffalo, she joins a 12 member board filled with volunteers, most of which are OCHS patients themselves.