Barnstable Accepting Block Grant Proposals

May 13, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is now accepting proposals from residents for the Community Development Block Grant program.

Over $168,000 in CARES Act funding is being anticipated by the town to come in to help residents recover during the COVID-19 pandemic, while CDBG program funds are expected to total around $286,000.

Projects must accomplish goals established in the five year consolidated plan, and also create positive developments for aspects such as housing or job protection and creation.

Pre-application materials must be completed by 4 p.m. on May 27.

Visit the town’s website by clicking here for more details.

