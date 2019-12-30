Barnstable Among Top 5 Most Charitable Counties

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable and Dukes County were ranked among the top five most generous Massachusetts counties of 2019, according to a recent study.

The data was collected by financial technology company SmartAsset, which measured how much people donate as a percentage of their total net income.

It also looked at what proportion of people in the county made donations, rather than just measuring the quantity of money donated by each county alone.

Barnstable and Dukes were the fourth and fifth most charitable on the list of Massachusetts counties, behind only Norfolk, Middlesex, and Plymouth by order of first most charitable then descending.

The full ranking list, in order of most charitable to least, is Norfolk, Middlesex, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Suffolk, Essex, Hampshire, Worcester, and Nantucket.

According to Giving USA, Americans across the country gave $424.71 billion to charity last year in 2018, alone.