Barnstable and Sandwich Extend Tax and Bill Due Dates

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells, acting under newly granted authority by the legislature and governor, has announced the extension of due dates for real estate and personal property bills, motor vehicle excise bills, water and sewer utility bills, and exemption and deferral applications.

The fourth quarter real estate and personal property tax bills are now due on June 1, 2020 as opposed to the old due date of May 1, 2020.

Any motor vehicle excise taxes or water and sewer utility bills issued with a due date of March 10, 2020 or later are now due on June 1, 2020 regardless of the due date printed on the bill.

The property tax personal exemption and tax deferral applications have been extend to June 1, 2020 as opposed to the old due date of April 1, 2020.

In addition to extending the due date for payments, Ells is also waving the payment of interest and other penalties in the event of late payment of any real estate, personal property, motor vehicle excise, boat excise, and water or sewer utility bills for an additional month.

That gives Barnstable taxpayers until June 30, 2020 to make payment without incurring interest or demand late fees.

The newly granted authority only allows municipal chief executives to extend statutory payment deadlines and waive statutory interest and penalties through the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30, 2020.

Under the new state legislation, payments made after June 30, will be subject to interest and penalties back to June 1.

During the COVID-19 emergency, the office of the Treasurer/Collector is closed to the public.

However there are several optional payment methods available.

Residents can mail checks to the Town of Barnstable, PO Box 40, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Residents can make payments online thru the Town of Barnstable website.

Finally, residents can leave check payments in the outside drop box located next to the walkway leading to Town Hall.

Only checks will be accepted in the drop box.

For further questions regarding property, excise, and sewer bill payments, contact the tax collector’s office at 508 862 4054 or taxcollector@town.Barnstable.ma.us.

Questions regarding the water bills can be directed to the town’s Water Supply Division at 508 775 0063.

Questions regarding residential, veterans, seniors, and blind exemption applications can be directed to the town assessor’s office at 508 862 4022 or 508 862 4020 or by email at assessor@town.Barnstable.ma.us.

The Town of Sandwich has also extended the due date of the FY20 quarter real estate and personal property taxes from May 1, 2020 to June 1 2020.

For further information regarding the Sandwich tax extension, visit Sandwichmass.org.