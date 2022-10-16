Barnstable Announces Night Work, Detours on Route 149

HYANNIS – Barnstable has announced upcoming bridge barrier replacement work on Route 149 over Route 6.

Route 149 will be closed at each bridge approach for a night while crews shift the work zone from the east side of the bridge to the west side.

Work will take place from 8pm on Monday, October 17 until 5:30am on Tuesday, October 18.

Detours for northbound and southbound traffic on Route 149 will be in place.

Detailed detour directions are available on Barnstable’s site.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter