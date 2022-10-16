You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Announces Night Work, Detours on Route 149

Barnstable Announces Night Work, Detours on Route 149

October 16, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable has announced upcoming bridge barrier replacement work on Route 149 over Route 6.

Route 149 will be closed at each bridge approach for a night while crews shift the work zone from the east side of the bridge to the west side.

Work will take place from 8pm on Monday, October 17 until 5:30am on Tuesday, October 18.

Detours for northbound and southbound traffic on Route 149 will be in place.

Detailed detour directions are available on Barnstable’s site.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 