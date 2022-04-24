Barnstable Arts Projects Eligible for Grant

BARNSTABLE – A funding opportunity for projects that support the arts and neighborhood revitalization is available to people in the Town of Barnstable.

MassDevelopment recently announced the TDI Creative Catalyst Grant’s latest round of funding, with $500,000 for artistic and cultural projects in gateway cities.

Barnstable is one of fourteen eligible locations throughout the state.

“If you have an idea for an arts or cultural project that will build vibrancy and community in a gateway city downtown or neighborhood commercial center, our TDI Creative Catalyst Grant can provide the flexible resources to turn the concept into a reality,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said.

Previous funds have gone to public art, community theatres, public markets and gardens, and artist spaces.

Those interested in applying can visit this site to learn more. Applications are due by May 18 and award amounts will vary.

Gateway cities are small to midsized cities that are part of regional economies, with below state average household incomes and educational attainment rates.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter