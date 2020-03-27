You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Board of Health Asking for Tri-State Travelers to Quarantine

Barnstable Board of Health Asking for Tri-State Travelers to Quarantine

March 27, 2020

BARNSTABLE-The Town of Barnstable’s Board of Health is asking those coming from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut during the coronavirus pandemic to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The request doesn’t apply to those who are traveling to provide COVID-19-related services, those who are traveling to care for others, and those traveling to and from educational institutions providing education and other services.

The town made the request out of an abundance of caution, as New York City is seen as the current “epicenter” of the pandemic within the country. The self-quarantines, the board said, will help ease the burden on the local infrastructure as the outbreak continues.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


