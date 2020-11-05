Barnstable Clean Water Coalition Looking for Focus Group Members

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition is hosting two focus group meetings and is looking for members.

Ten to 12 participants for the focus group are required and the organization hopes that those who attend the first session will also attend the second.

The mission of the BCWC is to restore and preserve clean water throughout Barnstable.

The organization stresses the importance of mitigating excess nitrogen leaching from septic systems, which causes 80 percent of the nutrient pollution in county estuaries, said the BCWC.

They are also focused on protecting freshwater ponds from phosphates and other contaminants, which also effect the area’s sole source aquifer.

The next focus group meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10 from 9 to 11 am via Zoom.

The second session will be held in early 2021, said the organization.

More information on upcoming events and the BCWC can be found at their website.