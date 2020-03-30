Barnstable Closes Playgrounds and Launches Information Website

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has added all municipal playgrounds to its list of buildings closed until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the town will be delaying the opening of beach bath houses, the Bismore Visitor Center, the Old Selectmen’s Building, and the town’s comfort stations.

These delays in opening will continue until further notice.

The Town of Barnstable has also launched a new website at www.barnstablehealth.com to keep residents up to date with the latest information as relating to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community, as well as the working of Barnstable town government.