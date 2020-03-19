You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Closing Town Buildings Friday Due to Virus

Barnstable Closing Town Buildings Friday Due to Virus

March 19, 2020

BARNSTABLE-Officials from the Town of Barnstable have announced that beginning tomorrow, March 20, most town buildings will be closed to the public as a precaution to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The health and safety of staff members, employees, and residents across the town was the reasoning behind the decision to close the buildings.

Officials are hoping to reopen the buildings by April 6.

Public access to offices at Town Hall as well as 200 Main Street will be limited to appointments only.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 