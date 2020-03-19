Barnstable Closing Town Buildings Friday Due to Virus

BARNSTABLE-Officials from the Town of Barnstable have announced that beginning tomorrow, March 20, most town buildings will be closed to the public as a precaution to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The health and safety of staff members, employees, and residents across the town was the reasoning behind the decision to close the buildings.

Officials are hoping to reopen the buildings by April 6.

Public access to offices at Town Hall as well as 200 Main Street will be limited to appointments only.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.