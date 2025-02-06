Barnstable Commissioners And Delegates Want To Keep Pocasset Center Open

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners are stressing the need to preserve the services of the Pocasset Mental Health Center.

They say it’s the only state-run psychiatric hospital on Cape Cod which operates at full capacity on a nearly-daily basis.

The center closure was proposed last month in a budget submitted by Governor Maura Healey.

The Barnstable commissioners voted Wednesday to authorize a joint letter with the County Assembly of Delegates addressed to Governor Healey and state lawmakers advocating for the continued operation of Pocasset.

Commissioner Mark Forest said, “We understand the fiscal pressures on the state. The County wants to work with the Governor, her staff, and our legislative delegation to help them better understand the need for this facility and to review all options.

The message also opposes a 50-percent cut to Department of Mental Health case management services statewide.