Barnstable Commissioners And Delegates Want To Keep Pocasset Center Open

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners are stressing the need to preserve the services of the Pocasset Mental Health Center.
They say it’s the only state-run psychiatric hospital on Cape Cod which operates at full capacity on a nearly-daily basis.
The center closure was proposed last month in a budget submitted by Governor Maura Healey.
The Barnstable commissioners voted Wednesday to authorize a joint letter with the County Assembly of Delegates addressed to Governor Healey and state lawmakers advocating for the continued operation of Pocasset.
The message also opposes a 50-percent cut to Department of Mental Health case management services statewide.
