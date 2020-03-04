Barnstable County Administrator Requests Money to Fight Coronavirus

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits is asking county commissioners for $250,000 to establish an Emergency Management Fund that will be used to help with any public health emergencies like the Coronavirus.

Commissioners will vote on the request at their meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The money comes from the unreserved fund balance and if approved, would be managed by the county health director and used for expenditures associated with a declared emergency.

In an email to county commissioners, Yunits said that as “the CDC has opined that America’s senior population is the most prone to critical threats from the Coronavirus and recognizing that our demographic profile houses the largest senior population of any county in New England, we must be poised to respond when needed, as needed.”

Yunits said the expenditures would be “carefully accounted for to be submitted for federal or state reimbursement whenever reimbursements are made available.”