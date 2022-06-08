Barnstable County Hires Consultant to Help Distribute COVID Money

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Human Services has selected Barrett Planning Group, LLC as the consultant to assist in developing an allocation plan for COVID recovery money.

The county will receive over $1.5 million in federal funding through HOME-ARP as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The program is designed to help individuals and households who are homeless or at risk of homelessness through production or preservation of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services, and purchase and development of non-congregate shelter.

Barrett Planning and the Department of Human Services will work in tandem to hold stakeholder interviews as well as community meetings and direct a community survey, with information gathered being used to create a needs assessment and gap analysis.

The gap analysis will be used to guide how award dollars are spent as part of the HUD regulated approval process.

“HOME-ARP presents Barnstable County with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address some real pressing community needs,” said Human Services Director Joseph Pacheco.

“We’re eager to engage with our stakeholders to develop a plan that will yield positive and sustaining results.”

All awarded funds must be spent by September 30, 2030.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter