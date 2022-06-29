You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County Awarded 3-Year SHINE Grant

June 29, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has received a three-year $256,842 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs to continue the “Severing the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone” (SHINE) office. 

The program provides free health insurance information, counseling, and assistance to residents of the Cape and Islands who are Medicare eligible as well as their caregivers. 

Counseling services are available year-round, while the Medicare open enrollment period occurs annually  from October 15 through December 7.

“SHINE continues to be one of our most critical services County-wide,” said Human Services Director Joseph Pacheco. “We encourage all eligible residents to reach out and see how these services may be of assistance.”

Close to 6,000 residents are part of the program for a total benefit savings of $800,000.

