You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners Declares Local Health Emergency Due to COVID-19

Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners Declares Local Health Emergency Due to COVID-19

March 13, 2020

BARNSTABLE – In response to Governor Charlie Baker’s Declaration of Emergency for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners has declared that immediate and effective today, a state of emergency is declared to exist in Barnstable County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to County Administrator John Yunits, Jr., “This declaration has been issued, at the request of the Board of Regional Commissioners, to help us prepare, give the County the administrative capability to adapt county operations, and ensure the allocation of more resources as it relates to COVID‐19.”

This declaration is effective Friday, March 13, and is subject to affirmation by the Barnstable County Regional Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 18, delegated under the authority of the Chair, Ronald Bergstrom.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 