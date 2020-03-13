Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners Declares Local Health Emergency Due to COVID-19

BARNSTABLE – In response to Governor Charlie Baker’s Declaration of Emergency for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners has declared that immediate and effective today, a state of emergency is declared to exist in Barnstable County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to County Administrator John Yunits, Jr., “This declaration has been issued, at the request of the Board of Regional Commissioners, to help us prepare, give the County the administrative capability to adapt county operations, and ensure the allocation of more resources as it relates to COVID‐19.”

This declaration is effective Friday, March 13, and is subject to affirmation by the Barnstable County Regional Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 18, delegated under the authority of the Chair, Ronald Bergstrom.