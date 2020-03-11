Barnstable County Canceling Work-Related Travel for Employees Due to Coronavirus

HYANNIS -Barnstable County is implementing an emergency policy and canceling all work-related travel for employees due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits sent a message to all county employees this week, stating that the county is taking a stand against the virus.

The county is also recommending that employees avoid scheduling and/or attending large meetings or conference, and instead use remote meeting tools when feasible.

This comes after Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the number of positive cases of the coronavirus jumped from 51 to 92.