Barnstable County Commissioner Criticized for ‘Civil War’ Poll Question

BARNSTABLE (AP) — A Barnstable County Commissioner is facing criticism for asking on social media whether a “civil war” would be preferable to allowing radical socialists to take over American society and the U.S. government.

Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty, a Republican, said in a statement Wednesday that he asked the poll question on social media and he has the right to do so.

He said that in speaking his mind, he is not politically correct and he has “absolutely nothing to apologize for.”