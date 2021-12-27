Barnstable County Commissioners Taking Public Comment on COVID Funds

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Board of Commissioners recently announced the opening of a Public Comment Period to discuss the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding beginning on December 27, 2021 and ending on February 3, 2022.

The board will seek input from residents, local officials, and stakeholders as the county seeks to outline priorities and determine its direction for coming years.

Barnstable County will receive $41.3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“This is a great one-time opportunity for Cape Cod to address regional needs and the Commissioners look forward to engaging in this public comment process,” said Barnstable County Commission Chairman Ron Bergstrom.

Fellow Barnstable County Commissioners Mark Forest and Sheila Lyons added “we need to hear about the priorities that the towns and citizens have for the use of these grant funds and their views will factor into fund distribution decisions to come.”

The county will have until December 31, 2024 to determine fund usage, with a December 31, 2026 deadline to spend all allocated funds.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter