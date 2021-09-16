Barnstable County Commissioners Urge Environmental Management Commission to Reject Machine Gun Range

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners have sent a letter to the Environmental Management Commission (EMC) urging it to reject the multi-purpose machine gun range planned for Joint Base Cape Cod.

The machine gun range, planned to be installed above the Upper Cape Water Supply Reserve, has drawn concern from neighbors and environmental advocacy groups worried about the range’s impact on the local ecosystem, drinking water and noise.

The Massachusetts Army National Guard has said that the range will have no significant impact on the local environment and will greatly ease the logistics of providing necessary weapons training.

The law firm of McGregor & Legere, which represents the Barnstable County Commissioners, said that “the proposed project fails to satisfy numerous requirements under state law and applicable Environmental Performance Standards.”

The full letter from the commissioners to the EMC as well as the full letter from McGregor & Legere can be found on the county’s website here.