County Health Director: Virus Will Change Everyday Life in The Future

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien believes that world as we know it will change once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.

“I think we are going to start to see an age with a little more social distancing as a part of it. There are a lot of companies that do a lot of work from home so I think you might see companies start to separate days as working from home days and working in the office days,” O’Brien said.

“I think what you’re also going to see is a lot more folks more concerned and more on top of sanitation and cleaning. I think now you’re going to see these changes with everybody where they’re used to wiping things down and washing their hands a little bit more.”

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said recently that he believes Americans should avoid shaking hands permanently.

O’Brien agreed with Dr. Fauci’s recommendation and added that he believes things will start to return to normal the best they can in the summer and fall.

He also said that he was under self-quarantine the past 10 days because he had a potential exposure to someone who tested positive for the virus.

O’Brien did not have symptoms but self-quarantined to “practice what he preached” as he continues to stress the importance of social distancing.

He said that while self-quarantining he was able to work from home.

Forty-eight cars come through the drive-thru testing facility Wednesday at Cape Cod Community College.

That brings the total number of cars to come through the facility since its opening to just under 1,600.

The number of cars does not exactly represent the number of people who have been tested at the facility.

O’Brien said that the number of cars at the testing facility is beginning to level off and he is hopeful that number of positive cases on Barnstable County begin to level off as well.

County health officials said that state wide and nationally they are seeing the virus greatly affect the African American community.

Officials said that they are monitoring the situation and trying to get the word out to Cape Cod.

They are also seeing a trend in senior citizens showing symptoms.

Barnstable County health officials said they will do contact tracing but that it will only be in support of the 15 Cape Cod towns.

O’Brien said that officials are still assisting the best they can with getting personal protective equipment out to medical personnel.

County health officials are receiving PPE from the state and the federal government, however it is not coming in in large quantities.

Barnstable County is using a multi-agency coordination center to get the PPE out to those who need it.

Former Chatham police officer Michael Walker is operating the multi-agency coordination center and is finding equipment that is helping Cape Cod.

O’Brien was hopeful that 85 to 90 percent of Cape Codders are staying at home and following the advisory put in place by Governor Charlie Baker.

He said he does understand that people who are considered essential personal are continuing to work.

County health officials have continued to stress the importance of social distancing as people can be asymptomatic and still spread the virus.