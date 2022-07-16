FALMOUTH – The Barnstable County Fair kicks off Monday and will run through Sunday, July 24.

The annual event features rides, a petting zoo, and live music at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds.

It also gives back to the community, said General Manager Wendy Brown.

“Our proudest moment of the fair is definitely Thursday night and that’s when we give out all of our scholarship awards. We award annually $35,000 to local kids around the Cape. So it’s a nice night. They get on the main stage. It’s the most wonderful thing we do,” said Brown.

Despite missing a year due to COVID in 2020, Brown said they have seen record guest numbers since then.

“2021 was the biggest fair we’ve had in probably 30 years. It was huge and the people were awesome, just awesome,” said Brown.

“And I really think this year is going to be a repeat.”

The gates are open from 4 pm to 10 pm, with the Midway open until 11.

Mainstage acts include Folk Singer Allie Colleen, who will perform Monday night at 7:30.

The over 170-year-old fair is also accepting online ordering for ticket sales for the first time ever.

For the full schedule, as well as ticket and wristband information, click here.