Barnstable County Floodplain Coordinator Recognized by FEMA

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County and Woods Hole Sea Grant Floodplain Coordinator and Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, Shannon Hulst, is the award recipient for the 2019 Community Rating System Award for Excellence.

The award comes from the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Recipients of the award are individuals who provide outstanding leadership in the Community Rating System and National Flood Insurance Program.

“The CRS Award for Excellence recognizes those who have actively advanced the vision of the NFIP and the CRS and have undertaken efforts to improve the flood safety and resilience in their community—in your case, 15 communities,” said Floodplain Management Division Director Rachel Sears in a letter from FIMA to Hulst.

“Your hands-on efforts have made the CRS an accessible and collaborative program. You have gone above and beyond to understand community needs and involve citizens; elected officials; numerous regional, state, and federal agencies; and other stakeholders.”

Recipients of the award have made communities more aware of and resistant to the dangers of flooding and natural disasters across the nation.

According to FIMA, Barnstable County home and business owners have saved $1.8 million since 2015 thanks to the efforts of the floodplain coordinator position.