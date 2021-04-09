Barnstable County Receives Grant for Garden, Shellfish Programs

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension recently received a $10,000 grant from the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank to benefit gardening and shellfishing programs for Cape Cod residents.

The Community Garden Initiative, which was launched by the county as a way to tackle problems associated with local food insecurity, received funding.

With the money, garden sites will be placed within ethnically diverse areas of the region. These sites help teach residents how to grow their own fresh produce.

Money was also provided for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s Municipal Shellfish Program. That funding will be used to help grow a larger shellfish population in the area.

As towns across the Cape saw an increase in shellfishing permits amid the coronavirus pandemic, the extension said that replenishing the shellfish beds is key in order to ensure that residents have access to locally-based seafood.