Barnstable County Government Highlighting Water Preservation

BOURNE – April marks National County Government Awareness Month and Barnstable County officials are highlighting efforts to protect local water.

Programs to test, monitor, and preserve water sources such as bays and estuaries across Cape Cod, as well as educational resources, are being brought to the forefront this month by county leaders.

These include projects to prevent water contamination and to aid residents in hooking their homes up to improved septic systems.

Commissioner Chairman Mark Forest called water “Barnstable County’s most vital natural resource.”

Residents are invited to join county officials, AmeriCorps Cape Cod, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the annual clean-up of the Cape Cod Canal on Earth Day, April 22.

The event will begin at the Herring Run Recreation Area in Bourne and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More details on Barnstable County’s efforts to promote water protection can be found by clicking here.