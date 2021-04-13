Barnstable County Halts Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has halted the use of Johnson & Johnson brand COVID-19 vaccines in light of recent federal recommendations.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both recommended that U.S. federal distribution channels pause administration of the J&J vaccine until a review can be completed in response to extremely rare occurrences of potentially dangerous blood clots in individuals who received the shot.

Nationwide, the blood clots have been reported in six individuals.

Clinics planned by the county that would have administered the J&J shot today and tomorrow have been cancelled.

State mass vaccination sites have also paused their use of the J&J vaccine.

All other clinics hosted by Barnstable County will continue to use the Pfizer vaccine.

The county has advised recipients of the J&J vaccine who got their shot within the last three weeks to contact their health care provider if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

1,400 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered by Barnstable County to residents since January of 2021.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the majority with no or mild side effects, said county officials.

The full statement from the CDC can be found here.