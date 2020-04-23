Barnstable County Health Department Preparing for Possible Second Wave in Fall

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien said that health officials will be preparing for a possible second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

“We’re going to want to make sure we are prepared for that and some of that may be still trying to stockpile supplies, equipment, have things ready should we need them again in the fall and have a lot of these plans that we developed, like opening a test site, opening up surge sites, looking at those plans that were developed and reviewing them and seeing what worked and what didn’t,” O’Brien said.

“Whenever there is an emergency event you have to really sit down and when things start to slow down you have to really review what worked and what didn’t as part of the response.”

“I’ve seen from CDC and looked at some of the press that’s coming out of there and they are concerned about what we may see this fall and winter especially as it coincides along with flu season as well,” said O’Brien.

“That’s another important thing to remember that usually in the fall we start to go into our influenza season too.”

O’Brien said that as the pandemic continues, health officials are creating after action reviews and reports to be used in planning for a second wave of the virus.

County health officials continue to stress that the coming days are important for the state and Cape Cod to see where Massachusetts is in regards to a peak of the virus as state-wide numbers continue to climb.

Any re-opening plan of Cape Cod will come from the state level and O’Brien said there will need to be a consistent decrease in the number of confirmed cases before that can happen.

Tuesday saw 45 cars come through the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College.

The facility has seen 2,019 cars come through since its opening last month.

The number of cars that have come through the facility do not exactly represent the number of people who have been tested.

Testing will continue at nursing homes and is currently being done by healthcare agencies and members of the National Guard.

Some nursing homes may choose to not do testing internally, however testing for people living at the homes will continue.

Cape Cod saw a spike in confirmed cases at nursing homes over the weekend.

County health officials also noted how important it is going to be to do serum and blood testing for antibodies for COVID-19.

This testing would give people a good idea if they are asymptomatic.

Medical professionals are also continuing to work on the states contact tracing program.

O’Brien said that he agrees with Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to cancel school for the rest of the academic year.

O’Brien is hopeful that school can re-open in the fall.

He applauded Baker and said he is doing the right thing by taking an abundance of caution.