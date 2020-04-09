Barnstable County Health Officials Continue to Stress Social Distancing

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials are continuing to stress the importance of social distancing and the stay at home advisory issued by Governor Charlie Baker as the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches.

“As we go through this week and the next week I can’t implore how important it is for people to stay home at this time. These are going to be the two busiest weeks and these are the two most important weeks for people to stay home, to follow the advisory of the Governor’s office,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien.

“It’s one of those situations where we know we’re seeing the numbers of cases increase, we’ve had from the 6th to the 8th we’ve seen about 58 more cases here in Barnstable County so it’s really important to follow the Governor’s stay at home advisory. It’s really important for people to really hunker in for the next two weeks and let us go through this and lets us try and flatten the curve.”

Tuesday saw 55 cars go through the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College.

That brings the total number of cars to come through the facility to 1,543.

The number of cars does not exactly represent the number of people who have been tested.

Governor Baker announced that a field hospital will be set up at Joint Base Cape Cod.

O’Brien said that currently the field hospital is in the planning stages and that it will be run through the Cape Cod Hospital System with assistance from Cape Cod Healthcare.

O’Brien said that right now the most important thing for Barnstable County residents is to continue to stay at home and practice social distance from one another.

“As we get into these critical two weeks it is important that we reinforce that message of social distancing and people staying at home,” O’Brien said.