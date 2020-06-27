Barnstable County Health Officials Encouraged By COVID-19 Trends

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials say they are encouraged by how the number of COVID-19 cases on Cape Cod are trending.

“The number of cases is looking good,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien.

“We are on the back end of this.”

O’Brien added that most of the people who have contracted the virus in Barnstable County have recovered.

County health officials are also encouraged by the number of hospitalizations across the state which continue to decrease.

“Even the cases we are seeing, are we seeing any sort of pattern or anything discernible and the answer is no, they’re just sort of popping up here and there,” said Deputy Director of the Barnstable County Department of Human Services Vaira Harik.

“This is emblematic of very good control of community spread, very good control of infections within nursing homes, this is excellent.”

With the summer season here and the population on Cape Cod continuing to increase, health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

“The population is increasing, we are doing the best we can when it comes to our surveillance and our look along the Northeast where most of the people come in and visit the Cape,” said O’Brien.

The county health department will be bringing on seasonal health inspectors to provide extra help for the summer.

O’Brien said that he is hopeful that they can begin working for the county after the start of the fiscal year.

While the trend of cases has been encouraging, officials noted that it is important for the public to continue to follow health safety precautions.

“The mitigation efforts of hand hygiene, masking both nose and mouth, and physical distancing, works,” said Harik.

“It’s a slight inconvenience but in the scheme of things it’s a proven method of containing community spread. It is purely a public health method.”