Barnstable County Health Officials Looking to Increase Testing

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials are continuing to make tests available to residents, including long-term care facilities, as the state hits the plateau of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sean O’Brien, Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, said that he would like to see a decrease in new cases in the coming days.

“This is going to be the time where we hope as we kind of move a little further into the week, we start to see our numbers not climb as much. We’ll be watching that for the week,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said that the hospitalization numbers are still at a comfortable, manageable level, as well.

“We’re definitely not in a surge situation yet, which is excellent. That is very encouraging.”

O’Brien said that they have been able to ensure proper testing and safety for long-term care facilities and keep the number of cases down.

“We are working with the 15 towns and the towns that have these long-term care facilities in them,” said O’Brien.

“In all 15 towns, our health agents are experts and they’ve done some really good work with these long-term care facilities on trying to number one, limit visitation. And number two, follow up when a case appears within them.”

According to O’Brien, the National Guard has offered invaluable help in testing during the crisis.

“A fantastic assistance to everybody across the Commonwealth is the fact that the National Guard has been able to come in and do a lot of the testing in these facilities. Their ability to go in and test folks and workers within those facilities has been just huge. It’s been such an important service that the National Guard has been able to do,” said O’Brien.

“That has really assisted us with getting a good handle on the number of cases. At least the local level.”

O’Brien said the goal is to increase testing across the region wherever possible, but reminded that residents experiencing symptoms need to talk to their primary care physician as it is only with a physician’s order that residents can be tested.

O’Brien said that the county was going to monitor the coming days closely for any signs of the peak of the outbreak and whether it is close or still far off.

“We’re going to be watching numbers this week. We’re going to be really looking to see if we are starting to round that corner so to speak and see how things are looking,” said O’Brien.

“This is going to be a critical week for us.”