Barnstable County Offers Free Grocery Delivery Service

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corp has launched a free grocery delivery service for Barnstable County seniors and higher risk individuals.

The initiative consists of over 40 MRC volunteers who will pick up pre-ordered, pre-paid groceries from food stores offering curbside pickup options, and deliver to residents.

“Through inquiries sent to Barnstable County’s General COVID-19 email address, we found that there are many seniors who are isolating at home need groceries. The Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps is happy to help,” said Director Dianna Gaumond.

To participate:

Call 508-556-7161 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM and speak with a Volunteer Coordinator at Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps. You will provide your name, address and phone number. The Volunteer Coordinator will discuss the options of stores where you can order. A Delivery Volunteer will be assigned to you. You will order from the store as instructed, pre-paying for the groceries. You will confirm the curbside pick-up time with your assigned Delivery Volunteer. Your Delivery Volunteer will pick up and deliver the groceries using safe practices of social distancing, wearing a mask, and not going inside the home.

*The Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer can usually provide same day pick up and delivery if the order is phoned in by noon.