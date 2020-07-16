Local Health Officials Praise COVID-19 Guideline Support

HYANNIS – Barnstable County’s Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien believes that most residents and visitors to the Cape are adhering to the state’s COVID-19 rules and guidelines.

Those rules and guidelines include beach-goers keeping 12 feet away from others, wearing masks when they can’t socially distance and having beach parking lots at certain capacity.

“From some of my visits to Barnstable beaches, I know the few times that I have been, socially distancing has really worked out well. I think people really got it and were doing it,” said O’Brien.

From his work as a member of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force, O’Brien has had a chance to provide feedback and insight to the state on reopening the economy.

The Fourth of July weekend saw a few lapses in following guidelines, according to O’Brien, including some larger parties being thrown and events in downtown areas with little social distancing, which in turn led to an increase in new cases.

O’Brien said that the task force is trying to find ways to share the importance of using masks and maintaining social distance with the public, particularly to the younger population.

Social media and video-sharing apps like TikTock were brought up to the task force as potential outlets for information on safety precautions.

Alongside the younger generation, O’Brien also stressed the importance of everyone, including those who are visiting from off-Cape, abiding by guidelines and following other rules.

“Please, follow these precautions to protect yourself and protect the folks that live here. It’s really important right now,” said O’Brien.