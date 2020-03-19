Barnstable County Health Officials Provide Update on COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing

HYANNIS – In the first day of screenings for COVID-19 at the Cape Cod Community College drive-thru testing facility, 45 patients were tested according to Barnstable County health officials.

Officials believe that the number of patients tested will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.

One area of concern for health officials continues to be a limited amount of supplies as testing ramps up, specifically n95 masks.

“I know n95 masks, that’s been a big concern you’re hearing all about that, we have orders in as do probably every community here in Barnstable County through their EMS,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director of Sean O’Brien.

“I know the hospital has gone through and done a quite a bit of order as well.”

O’Brien added that a big factor in terms of the mask and other supplies is going to be the companies that manufacture them.

While medical supplies are begin to thin across the state, Governor Charlie Baker has allocated funding to Massachusetts communities to assist in purchasing supplies.

“We’re at a little bit of a standstill with trying to get these things in, but I think once things start to work with our production and everything else I think we could see things coming through,” continued O’Brien.

“It’s just a matter of supplies being available.”

O’Brien estimated that more n95 masks should be available to Barnstable County by mid-April.

Over the weekend, health officials held a volunteer session seeking individuals to help during the pandemic.

Twenty-one individuals volunteered to help.

“We have an additional 21 volunteers in our medical reserve core and that’s a good thing,” said O’Brien.

Barnstable County health officials will also be putting out daily media conference calls to keep the public informed as the pandemic continues.

Officials also reminded people that the pandemic is a serious situation and stressed that people should stay home whenever possible and continue to practice social distancing.

O’Brien said that it is okay to go outside and that people should check on their neighbors from a distance.

“It’s okay to call and check on your neighbors too, we are one big community here in Barnstable County we are all neighbors and it’s important to make sure that we check on everybody,” said O’Brien.

“Don’t be afraid to call your neighbors and see how they’re doing and see if there is anything we can do to help them without coming into contact with them.”

He also said that though the schools remain closed, this is not a vacation and that play dates and visits to the playground should not be happening.