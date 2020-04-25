Barnstable County Health Officials Stress Importance of Antibody Testing

HYANNIS – Now that antibody testing is available on Cape Cod, Barnstable County health officials are stressing its importance.

“When you’re doing this antibody testing you are finding out if people have been exposed or not and is there some sort of resistance or resilience to this infection,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director, Sean O’Brien.

“Being able to see it and see if folks were exposed and knowing that there are antibodies for COVID-19 that can also help us with vaccination development and plasma treatment.”

Carewell Urgent Care in South Dennis is currently offering antibody test for COVID-19.

The test will be able to tell patients if they have antibodies to the novel coronavirus, which in turn tells them if they have had the virus in the past.

“I think the more information we have about who has been exposed will help us to have a lot more information about where in our population this epidemic of COVID-19 has been,” said Dr. John Cornwell of Carewell Urgent Care.

“The more people that we can test and see, we’ll have a better idea and get a better handle on how this virus spreads and operates.”

The tests, which Cornwell explained are not yet approved by the FDA, take roughly 20 to 30 minutes, and results come back within two to three days.

O’Brien said that regular testing for the virus will play a big role in the re-opening of the state as well.

According to O’Brien, the last few days have been very busy for the Commonwealth and between Wednesday and Thursday almost 15,000 people were tested state wide.

More healthcare facilities and companies both on the Cape and statewide are offering testing, making it more accessible to residents.

Health officials said the greater number of people tested is leading to a greater number of confirmed cases.

O’Brien noted that Cape Cod is currently in good shape in regards to the number of confirmed cases and that a surge in cases has not yet been seen.

The drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College saw 51 cars come through on Thursday.

Since opening the site has seen 2,150 total cars come through.

The number of cars to come through the facility does not exactly represent the number of people who have been tested at the site.

The testing site remains open Monday’s through Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A doctor’s note or order is required to be tested.

County health officials stressed that it is important for people to listen to their physicians and medical professionals during the pandemic.

O’Brien added that it is important for people to work with their physicians and medical professionals to get the treatment they need if they get the virus.

He said that though cases continue to climb, it is important to remember that people generally recover from the virus.

While O’Brien did not have exact data, he believes that the recovery rate across Cape Cod is very strong.