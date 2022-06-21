Barnstable County Highlights Accessibility with New Website

HYANNIS – The new Barnstable County website design has been unveiled by officials which puts a strong emphasis on ease-of-use.

County Communications Manager Sonja Sheasley said the new design prioritizes accessibility, with several different tools to customize the webpage for each user’s preferences.

“Now it’s even more accessible in terms of font choice and the size of the fonts. We also added an accessibility menu so it gives users additional control of how they can interact with the site,” said Sheasley.

“Someone who might have color blindness can change color. They can make the text bigger. They can make the cursor bigger. It’s dyslexia-friendly. There’s all kinds of things that someone can do here.”

Sheasley said that the changes will impact many residents; over 21,000 visits have been reported on the site just in the last two weeks.

A new, unified calendar that links every department and committee’s meeting also features on the new site.

Sheasley added that all old emails that address the former site will still work and forward to the correct staff members.

The new Barnstable County website can be found here.