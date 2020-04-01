Barnstable County Highlights Contacts for Non-Medical Emergency Help

BARNSTABLE – Non-medical emergency services for seniors and disabled people in the area are being highlighted by the Barnstable County Department of Human Services.

The resources can be utilized throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Older adults aged 60 and up should contact Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands. Meals on Wheels, Home Care, and other essential services are provided through ESCCI.

Email info@escci.org for more information, or visit their website by clicking here, where their phone numbers can also be found.

Local councils on aging should also be utilized for information and referrals, although senior centers across the area are closed. Reach out to your local council on aging to see what benefits are being offered.

Those with disabilities should reach out to the Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled.

The nonprofit organization helps advance independent living for those with disabilities on the Cape and Islands. Support, counseling, advocacy, and more are provided by CORD. Email cordinfo@cilcapecod.org for more details, or visit their website by clicking here.

9-1-1 should be called for all medical emergencies.