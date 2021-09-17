Barnstable County Highlights New Outer Cape COVID Testing Clinic

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has opened its second free COVID-19 testing clinic, expanding testing options on the Outer Cape.

The clinic, hosted at the Eastham Police Department, provides in-person PCR testing every Tuesday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Participants are instructed to enter through the station’s rear parking lot and park in the area designated for testing participants.

Clinic staff will then provide instructions on how to access the testing facility, said county officials.

Drive-through testing services are also provided at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds East Gate off Route 151 on Thursdays and Sundays from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers primarily make up the staff of both sites.

Results will be available 24 to 48 hours after the test is administered, depending on the volume of test being submitted for analysis.

Participants who receive a negative result will be notified via email, while those who test positive will be notified by phone.

County officials also reminded the public that weekly, free vaccine clinics are held on Thursdays between 10 am and 2 pm at the Harborview Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex in Barnstable Village.

Appointments for both sites can be made at BarstableCountyHealth.org, though walk-ins are accepted at the Eastham clinic.