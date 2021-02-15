You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission Changes Leadership

February 15, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE- A new chair a vice-chair have been chosen to lead the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission.

The new chair, Rev. Dr Kate Epperly, was previously vice-chair of the board.

Epperly is an ordained pastor who has worked served parishes in several states and worked for various human rights and charitable organizations around the Cape.

The new vice-chair, Patricia Oshman was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and studied law and economics before becoming a teacher.

Previously an advisory member of the board, Oshman also works on community activism through her involvement with cultural organizations throughout the Cape.

Under their leadership, the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission will continue to work to eliminate discrimination of all kinds and bring about equality throughout the Cape.

