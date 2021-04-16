Barnstable County Joins State Preregistration System for Vaccine Appointments

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has announced that the county’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic registration process will be transitioning to the state-run pre-registration system Color.

Residents looking to get a first-dose vaccination appointment with a county clinic must now pre-register through the mass.gov website.

Once pre-registered, the system will alert residents via their preferred method of communication when there is an open appointment.

The pre-registration system will only notify residents of appointment openings at publicly-run clinics.

County officials said that appointments are offered based on eligibility and availability of vaccine doses.

County-run clinics will no longer be posted to www.maimmunizations.org and notification emails about upcoming clinic dates will no longer be sent to the public.

Officials said that clinics will continue to take place weekly at the Cape Cod Community College gymnasium, though first dose clinics will not take place every week, as some weeks will be dedicated to providing second doses to those who received an initial vaccination at an earlier clinic.

The county also anticipates that vaccine availability will “increase substantially” over the coming weeks at select pharmacy locations, and encourages residents to check with local pharmacies and grocery stores for appointments while waiting to be contacted by the state system.