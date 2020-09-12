Barnstable County Launches New Emergency Rental Assistance Program

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County HOME Program has announced a new emergency rental assistance program that provides relief to Cape Cod residents impacted by COVID-19.

HOME funds in the amount of $100,000 have been targeted to provide rental assistance to Barnstable County households.

The HOME Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program is administered for Barnstable County by Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) as part of its Homelessness Prevention and Workforce Housing Relief Fund.

Eligible households can receive up to $6,000 to assist with rent arrears.

A single on-line application for the program and other rental and mortgage assistance programs is available at www.haconcapecod.org.

The Barnstable County Department of Human Services administers the HOME Program, and with assistance from the Cape Cod Commission staff, developed the emergency rent relief program for Cape Cod residents impacted by COVID-19.

“These funds fill an important gap in the assistance available through other programs,” said Beth Albert, Director of the Barnstable County Department of Human Services.

“Our primary concern is that people impacted by COVID-19 receive the support they need to remain in their homes.”

The HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) is a federal program designed to create and maintain affordable housing for low-income households.

The Barnstable County HOME Consortium and Advisory Council represents the 15 towns on Cape Cod.

“As a result of the pandemic, many people remain unemployed and are uncertain how they will pay their rent to stay in their home,” said Patty Daley, Legal and Policy Specialist for the Cape Cod Commission.

“This financial assistance will not only help to prevent homelessness, it will assist landlords who have been foregoing rental payments, which will support and stabilize the rental stock vital to the economic strength of the region.”